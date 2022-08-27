Ahmedabad: Following the release of the 11 convicts in the Bilkis Bano case under the Gujarat Government's remission policy, Muslims from her village of Randhikpur are migrating to Devgadh Baria in fear, members of a Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind delegation said on Thursday.

Speaking to media persons after meeting with the villagers of Randhikpur, Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind general secretary Maulana Hakeemuddin Qasmi said that after the release of the accused in the Bilkis Bano case, the people of her village Randhikpur are coming to the Rahimabad Colony in Devgadh Baria.

" We have built 75 houses in Rahimabad after the 2002 Gujarat riots. People from Bilkis Bano's village have migrated here following the release of the accused in the Bilkis Bano case as they are scared," said Qasmi.

Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind Gujarat General Secretary Nisar Ahmed Ansari said that the government's decision to release the convicts in the case has created an "atmosphere of fear and panic" among the people.