Kolkata: The CBI officials investigating the alleged scam in teacher recruitment in West Bengal have found a relative of TMC Minister Chatterjee amassing disproportionate assets during the period when Chatterjee served as the education minister.

Partha Chatterjee became the state education minister in 2014 and, two years later, his distant relative Prasanna Roy was found to have bought 200 bighas land for a whopping Rs 15 crore, according to CBI sources. It needs to be mentioned that Prasanna was a paint worker till then and was living in a shanty on the Narkeldanga Main Road.

During the investigation, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) found that in 2016 itself, Prasanna Roy bought these 200 bighas of land in Rajarhat from a businessman in an overnight transaction when Rs 15 crore exchanged hands.

According to the CBI officials, Prasanna told the investigating officers that he bought this land for a much lower price compared to the market value by wielding his influence as a relative of the then Education Minister.

Not only this land in Rajarhat but Prasanna is also stated to have acquired several hotels and resorts in Darjeeling, Uttarakhand, Digha, Bangur Avenue, Laketown, and Howrah's rural areas. The CBI sleuths are also astonished as to how a person could become the owner of such huge wealth in such a short period.

It may be recalled since 2014 when Partha Chatterjee took over as the education minister, he faced allegations of corruption in the ministry, especially with regard to the recruitment of staff in government schools. The ongoing probe hints that not only Prasanna Roy, but several other relatives of the former education minister are closely involved in this education job corruption case.