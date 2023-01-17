Jammu: Hundreds of 'Rehbar-e-Khel' teachers from across Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday staged a peaceful protest here, seeking reduction in their probationary period from seven to five years. The teachers, who have been agitating for the last 29 days, gathered outside the Press Club and urged the administration to adhere to their one-point demand.

Under the 'Rehbar-e-Khel' scheme, youngsters were selected to provide physical education teachers to government schools in 2019. "We have completed four years of service and want the government to fulfill its promise of regularising our services after five years as was done with 'Rehbar-e-Taleem' teachers," Rehbar-e-Khel teachers association president Dheeraj Salaria said.

He said the administration has failed to lend an ear to their grievances despite the fact that more than 2,500 teachers have hit the streets over the issue. "We are getting only Rs 4,000 per month and it is very difficult to meet the needs of our families with such a meagre amount, especially when inflation has gone up manifold," Salaria said.

He asserted that the protest will continue till their demand is met. "We want the government to listen to our genuine demand. We want to return to our schools to prepare our students for the Republic Day celebrations," he added. (PTI)