Bengaluru: A motorcyclist who accidentally jumped a traffic signal near the Shantinagar bus stand in the city reached the police station to pay the fine by himself. The motorcyclist, Balakrishna Birla on Wednesday realizing his mistake tagged Bengaluru police in a tweet and said, "I broke a traffic signal near Shantinagar bus stand by mistake yesterday. Can I pay my fine proactively?" to which, the police replied, "After getting a traffic rule violation notice you can pay the fine." Birla then reached the police station to pay the fine. The honesty of Birla has been appraised by the netizens since then.