Jammu: Online registration for Army Agniveer Recruitment Rally began on August 5 and will conclude on September 3. The recruitment rally will be conducted at the Jorawar Stadium in Sunjuwan Military Station of Jammu from Oct 7 to 20 for the candidates from Udhampur, Rajouri, Poonch, Reasi, Ramban, Doda, Kishtwar, Jammu, Samba and Kathua districts.

The rally will be conducted for recruitment into the Indian Army as an Agniveer under Agnipath Scheme. All eligible unmarried male candidates born between October 1, 1999, and April 1, 2005 (both dates inclusive) with requisite educational qualifications can apply for Agniveer (General Duty), Agniveer Technical (All Arms), Agniveer Clerk/Store Keeper Technical and Agniveer Tradesmen (VIII & X pass) categories. Candidates can apply online through the official website www.joinindianarmy.nic.in only. Army Recruiting Office, Jammu has advised that recruitment into the Army is a free service and selection is fair and purely based on merit. No money is required to be paid to anyone. All candidates are advised to stay away from touts.