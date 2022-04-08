Hyderabad: Protests emerged from several quarters of Indian politics on Friday, a day after Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that Hindi should be considered a replacement for English and not a regional language. Shah, who made the comment while presiding over the Parliamentary Official Language Committee, said that Hindi had been decided by PM Modi as the 'medium of running the government', further noting that about 70 percent of the Cabinet's agenda at present was prepared in Hindi.

One of the first voices to oppose this on Friday was former Karnataka Chief Minister and senior JD(S) leader Siddaramaiah, who said "As a Kannadiga, I take strong offense to @HMOIndia @AmitShah's comment on Official language & medium of communication. Hindi is not our National Language & we will never let it to be," on Twitter. He further added the hashtag #IndiaAgainstHindiImposition.

"Imposing Hindi is a sign of coercive federalism rather than cooperative federalism. The myopic view of BJP regarding our languages needs to be corrected and their opinions are derived from pseudo-nationalists like Savarkar," he further added.

Adding to the dissent was fellow Karnataka politician and KPCC chief, DK Shivakumar. "All Kannadigas are proud of our mother tongue but we do need a second language to be part of a globalized world. That second language is English. Without English, so many Kannadigas won’t be working across the world, and Bengaluru wouldn’t be India’s IT capital", Shivakumar tweeted out.

"Imposing a language of connection is not used to unite the country, it is used to divide. The Union Government and its ministers need to know the history and sacrifices of the anti-Hindu movement," said DMK MP Kanimozhi.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin said the aim of the BJP was to 'wreck' the unity of India.

"'Use Hindi instead of English' which is an act of ending India's unity. BJP leadership works relentlessly to wreck India's diversity. Does the Home Minister @AmitShah think that 'Indian State' is enough but Indian states are not needed? Single language does not help unity! You make the same mistake over and over again. But you will not succeed in this!", he said regarding the issue.

Garga Chatterjee, the founder of Bangla Pokkho, a Bengali nationalist front, invited users to unite and oppose the statement, saying "Hindi Imperialist BJP is an alliance of Guj-Raj money & UP-Bihar-Haryana numbers. Amit Shah has insulted all by wanting us to know Hindi. Hindi Imperialism wants all upright non-Hindis to be second-class citizens and eventually slaves. Tweet with #stophindiimposition from 6pm".