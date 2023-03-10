Gaya : In a gruesome murder, a minor was shot dead infront of her father allegedly because the family members refused to play Holi. The incident happened at Tepa village of Panchanpur OP area in Bihar's Gaya district on Wednesday morning.

The incident when some people came to Mithilesh Prasad's house and insisted him to play colours but when Mithilesh refused to participate, they started fighting and abusing him. The situation escalated quickly, and one of the miscreant pulled out a gun and opened fire at Mithilesh. The bullet missed Mithilesh but hit his minor daughter who was standing behind him. The girl died on the spot. The perpetrators fled immediately after the incident.

An FIR was lodged in Panchanpur OP by Mithilesh Prasad, naming six people and accusing three unknown individuals of the murder. The police of Panchanpur OP got involved immediately after registering the case, and Gaya SSP Ashish Bharti instructed them to take swift action.

Following the SSP's directions, the police raided identified places to arrest the accused. One of the nine accused, Vinay Singh, was arrested from Dariapur Tepa area. However, the five accused including three unknown miscreants are still absconding. The police are conducting raids to arrest them.

“The minor daughter of Mithilesh Prasad was shot dead for refusing to play Holi on the occasion of Holi in Tepa village under Panchanpur OP. An accused Vinay Singh has been arrested in this case. At the same time, police raids are going on in search of other accused. Soon all the accused will be arrested.''- Ashish Bharti, SSP, Gaya said.