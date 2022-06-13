New Delhi: The Information and Broadcasting Ministry on Monday advised the print, electronic and digital media to refrain from advertising online betting platforms, saying betting and gambling are illegal in "most parts" of the country and pose a significant financial and socio-economic risk for consumers.

The ministry said the advisory has been issued in the larger public interest and comes in the light of instances of a number of advertisements of online betting websites and platforms appearing in print, electronic, social, and online media. It has advised the print and electronic media to refrain from publishing advertisements of online betting platforms.

It has also advised the online and social media, including online advertisement intermediaries and publishers, to not display such advertisements in India or target such advertisements towards the Indian audience. "Betting and gambling, illegal in most parts of the country, pose a significant financial and socio-economic risk for the consumers, especially youth and children, the advisory states," the ministry said in a statement. These advertisements on online betting have the effect of promoting "this largely prohibited activity", it added.

Previously the Ministry had issued an advisory to private TV Satellite Channels on December 4, 2020, regarding Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) guidelines on advertisements for online gaming, which outlined the Dos and Don'ts to print, online gaming, and audio-visual advertisements.