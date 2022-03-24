New Delhi: India on Thursday strongly rejected the references made to India in the resolutions adopted at the 48th Organization of Islamic Cooperation in Islamabad. In response to media queries on the issue, MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said,” The statements and resolutions adopted at the meeting demonstrate both the irrelevance of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation as a body and the role of Pakistan as its manipulator”.

“References have been made to India that is based on falsehoods and misrepresentation. The absurdity of this body commenting on the treatment of minorities, that too at the instance of a serial violator of human rights like Pakistan, is so evident. Nations and Governments that associate themselves with such exercises should realise the impact it has on their reputation”, he said.

Yesterday, the OIC supported Pakistan’s call for a joint probe to accurately establish the facts surrounding the accidental firing of a projectile into the country from India earlier this month. The Pakistan Foreign Office said in a statement that a resolution was adopted at the 48th session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers in Islamabad on Wednesday.

The resolution urged India to work constructively with Pakistan for enhancing regional security and stability through the settlement of outstanding disputes and positively responding to Pakistan's proposal for a Strategic Restraint Regime, including measures for arms control, restraint, and confidence-building.

The OIC foreign ministers expressed serious concern over the incident which constituted multiple violations of international law, besides posing a grave threat to regional and international peace, security and stability.

The resolution further called on the UN Secretary-General and relevant international bodies, including UN Security Council and International Civil Aviation Authority (ICAO), to pursue the matter with India, in line with their mandated duties, to accurately establish the facts to prevent such occurrences in the future.

Meanwhile, Pakistan's Prime Minister, Imran Khan, has said Muslim-majority countries have failed both the Palestinians and the people of Kashmir as part of his keynote address to the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on Wednesday.

"We have failed both Palestinians and Kashmiris. I am sad that we have not been able to make an impact, despite being the massive voice of 1.5 billion people," Khan told over 600 delegates, which included Saudi Arabia's Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud, and China's Foreign Minister, Wang Yi, who attended as a special guest.