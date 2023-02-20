Srinagar : National Conference president Farooq Abdullah on Monday said reducing the Army footprint in Jammu and Kashmir was a prerogative of the government. "That is a matter for the government. How much they will reduce or increase is their prerogative. I have no say in it," he told reporters at the National Conference headquarters here.

The Lok Sabha member from Srinagar was responding to questions about a media report which claimed that the government is considering withdrawing the Army from the hinterland in Kashmir in a phased manner.

Reacting to the government's reported decision to "halt" demolition drive in the union territory, the former chief minister said "It was due to the opposition of the people". "This has happened because of the noise made by the people. If people had not made noise, they would have intensified the drive. People should remember that they have the power to shake the government," he added.

Earlier Reacting to Home Minister Amit Shah's statement on the restoration of statehood in Jammu and Kashmir, Farooq Abdullah had said that they (the government) will give a truncated statehood after elections.

"I had clearly stated that statehood will be restored in Jammu and Kashmir after elections. Process of preparation of voters' list is nearing completion in the UT. Now, the Election Commission has to take a call on elections," Shah, in an exclusive interview with .

To which Jammu and Kashmir's former CM said that he thinks they (the government) don't want to give statehood. "They will give truncated statehood after elections," he added.

Abdullah had also alleged that the motive behind the delimitation exercise, completed in UT, is to turn J-K into a Hindu majority state. "They think that we are fools, but we are not. We know what their intention is, if this was not their intention, they would not have done delimitation as well, as the way they did. They want that it should be converted into a Hindu-majority state," he added. PTI

