Bastar (Chhattisgarh): The bastion of CPI (Maoist), the proscribed outfit, in the Bastar division of Chhattisgarh seemed to be crumbling fast and this could be gauged from the fact that 400 rebels are surrendering before the security forces each year.

Fed up with the stifling environment prevailing in the Maoist cadre, rebels have begun joining the mainstream of life. Bastar Range IG Sundarraj Pattilingam, "Completely disenchanted with the hollowed principle of the CPI(Maoist), the ultras have begun accepting the rehabilitation policy carried out by the government. They are joining the mainstream of life and surrendering before the paramilitary forces in large numbers."

Every year, at least four hundred Naxalites have been laying down arms and around 280 rebels have given up armed resistance and surrendered before the security forces to date this year, said Pattilingam.

Some of the Naxalites who laid down their arms so far have made startling revelations. "Big Naxal leaders treat their subordinates shabbily. Junior members of the cadre are not allowed to make a family. Hence, we have begun joining the mainstream of life," they said.