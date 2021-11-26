Gumla: On the last day of the three-day bandh of the banned Naxalites in protest against the arrest of the politburo member Prashant Bose and his wife Sheela Marandi, the Naxalites in the district blasted the newly-constructed building of Kurumgarh police station with a bomb.

The Naxalites have also left a pamphlet near the incident site after detonating the police station. The blast happened in retaliation for the arrest of their comrades. Naxalites had announced a bandh from November 23 to 25 in Bihar, North Chhattisgarh, and Uttar Pradesh, including Jharkhand, in protest against the arrest of their fellow comrades. On the last day of the bandh, the Naxalites have warned the police to release Prashant Bose otherwise face the consequences.

Naxalites' second in command Prashant Bose and his wife Sheela Marandi were arrested on November 12 from Seraikela. Prashant is the veteran leader of the Naxalite movement and was involved in more than 70 cases. Bose is also the secretary of the Eastern Regional Bureau of Naxalites.

At the same time, his wife is also a member of the Apex Central Committee. She is also the head of the Naxalites frontal organization Nari Mukti Sangh. After the arrest of both, various investigating agencies have questioned them for more than 150 times. In view of the security after the arrest, Prashant Bose has been shifted from Seraikela to Hotwar Jail in Ranchi.