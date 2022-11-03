New Delhi: Supreme Court has affirmed death penalty for LeT terrorist Mohammad Arif alias Ashfaq in the 2000 Red Fort attack case in which three people, including two Army jawans, were killed. SC has rejected his review plea on Thursday.

He was one of the intruders who had started indiscriminate firing at Red Fort on December 22, 2000 and gunned down three Army Jawans belonging to 7th Rajputana Rifles.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Uday Umesh Lalit and Justice Bela M Trivedi said that it has accepted the prayers that electronic records be considered. We have accepted the prayers that electronic records must be placed in consideration. His guilt is proved. We affirm the view taken by this court and reject the review petition, the bench said.

Arif was one of the accused, who had entered the Red Fort on December 22, 2000 and had opened indiscriminate firing leading to the death of three. In its order SC says " we have accepted the prayers that electronic records must be placed in consideration. His guilt is proved. We affirm the view taken by this court and reject the review petition."