Jalandhar: Around 200 years before the Red Cross came into existence, India had a who was the first in the world to provide water and first aid to the wounded soldiers during the war. The forgotten hero is Ghanaiya ji, follower of the tenth guru of Sikh's Guru Gobind Singh ji, who was recognised by the International Red Cross Society for his selfless service to the society. Therefore, Bhai Ghaniah ji Foundation wants to draw the attention of the government to the services rendered by Bhai Ghaniah ji and for this, the members of the foundation have requested the government to include a chapter about Bhai Ghanaiya ji in the children's syllabus so that school children can also know his story.

In addition, Bahadur Singh Suneet, patron of Bhai Ghanaiyaji Foundation, demanded that 20th September should be recognised as Bhai Ghanaiyaji's service day, his pictures should also be put in museums so that the whole world can know of his services. He added, "Whenever there is a discussion on service to humanity during wars, the first name that comes up is the Red Cross Society but some time ago, even this international society, looking at the services of Bhai Ghanaiaji, put his complete biographical services on its website and not only this, it even accepted that the Red Cross is not the first in the world that has served humanity during the war. The first such work was done 310 years ago by Bhai Ghanaiyaji.

The International Red Cross Society came into existence in 1863. It originated in Geneva, Switzerland and was started by Henri Dunant. The Red Cross Society played a special role during the First World War and since then the Red Cross Society has been continuously engaged in the service of humanity. But now the International Red Cross Society itself has admitted that Bhai Ghanaiya, a follower of the tenth Guru of the Sikhs, Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji, did the work of humanitarian service during the war between Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji's army and the Mughals by giving water to the wounded soldiers at Sri Anandpur Sahib. Around that time, Bhai Ghanhaiya ji was the first such person in the world who served humanity by giving water to not only his own army but also to the soldiers of the opposition army.