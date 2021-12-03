Amravati: The depression over the southeast Bay of Bengal intensified into a deep depression on Friday, and is likely to form a cyclonic storm in the next 12 hours, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. The cyclone is expected to skirt the coasts of northern Andhra Pradesh and south Odisha on December 4 morning, before advancing north-northeast to West Bengal.

On Friday, the weather department has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in Andhra Pradesh. The meteorological department has said that moderate rains in many parts of the northern part of Andhra Pradesh. Light to moderate rains is expected in most parts of northern Andhra Pradesh on Saturday, with gusts of 45-65 kmph along the coast from midnight on Friday.

Strong winds of 70-90 kmph are expected from tomorrow morning. Disaster Management Commissioner K Kannababu has warned fishermen not to go hunting till Monday. He advised the people of the hinterland to be vigilant in the wake of heavy rains and to be aware of overflowing canals, streams, and other irrigation channels. Farmers should take proper care in agricultural work.

Also Read: Modi speaks to Jagan on Andhra flood situation, assures all possible help

Srikakulam district Collector Srikesh Lathakar alerted the district administration in the wake of the weather department warnings that there was a cyclone effect in the district. Fishermen were issued warnings not to go fishing into the sea. All people are advised to be vigilant. Collector Srikesh Lathakar said that control rooms have been set up at the district collector's office as well as at zonal centers.

Visakhapatnam district authorities are taking precautionary measures against the impact of the cyclone. Collector Mallikarjuna advised GVMC, Revenue and Water Resources Department personnel, and police to be vigilant. He also said that 66 NDRF personnel and 55 SDRF personnel should be prepared.

For two days the schools have been declared holiday in the Vijayanagar district due to the impact of the cyclone. Anganwadis were also closed. 12 NDRF teams would be coming to Vijayanagar as part of precautionary measures.

The South Central Railway has canceled 41 trains to various parts of the state with storm warnings in the Bay of Bengal. authorities have canceled long-distance trains on Saturday and Sunday. South Central Railway officials have announced the cancellation of services to other states via Telugu states. Train cancellation information will be sent to passengers in advance via mobile message.

Also Read: Andhra rains: Tirupati continues to reel under floods