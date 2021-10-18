Assam: The Assam police sounded a red alert across the state based on intelligence input that Pakistan's ISI and Al-Qaeda may incite communal clashes in order to bring the eviction drive of minorities in the state on the global platform. Hence, an important message has been sent from the Assam police headquarters to the police officers of each district on Saturday. Therefore, the SPs in each district have been asked to take precautionary measures to prevent any untoward incident.

Assam Police ADGP (SB) Hiren Nath told ETV Bharat on Sunday that an emergency message was sent to all SPs on October 6 after a large number of weapons were seized at Lakhra in Guwahati city. The emergency order was issued from the office of the Director General of Police.

It may be recalled that ISIS had released a video about Kashmir, which had also raised the issue of attacks against Muslims in Assam. Similarly, the OIC, the platform of Islamic countries of the world, also launched propaganda across the world communalising the eviction drive in Darrang district of Assam.