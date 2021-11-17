Chennai: As a low pressure is moving closer to the coast, a red alert has been issued for Chennai and its neighbouring districts Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu on Wednesday and Thursday by the Meteorological Department. Heavy rain is likely to occur in one or two places.

Weathermen said that rains could lash isolated areas in Chennai and adjoining districts and 20 mm rainfall is expected.

The weather department predicted that low pressure was reaching the coast and this could lead to heavy rains in Chennai and adjoining districts till Thursday night. The Meteorological Department has also reported that there will be squally weather with wind speed reaching 40 kmph to 50 kmph and could touch 60 kmph for the two days.

The low-pressure area with associated cyclonic circulation is over the Bay of Bengal and could reach the south Andhra Pradesh and north Tamil Nadu coast by November 18. Following heavy rains, waterlogging and inundation in parts of Chennai and adjoining districts, several people were staying in relief camps and the Greater Chennai Corporation has been taking steps to relocate them back to their homes. However, around 848 people are still staying in relief camps.

Even on Tuesday, 16 streets in nine locations of Chennai were flooded with water and it is being pumped out. According to a senior official with the Greater Chennai Corporation, 426 pumps were used for flushing out water. The Rangarajapuram subway was flooded and closed and traffic was diverted and Greater Chennai Corporation officials were gearing up to prepare themselves for the red alert warning.

