Mangaluru(Karnataka): With a red alert issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) amid heavy rains in Udupi, one person was reported dead in a landslide that took place at the Panjikal village in the Dakshina Kannada district, informed the Deputy Commissioner. Three more people, who were severely injured in the landslide were reduced alive, he further informed.

Kurma Rao M. He had earlier declared a holiday for Anganwadi schools and colleges on Thursday. Tourists and fishermen are advised not to go to beaches and sea areas.

Along with Kodagu Deputy Commissioner Dr Sateesha BC and Uttara Kannada DC Dr Rajendra K.V, Hassan DC R Girish also announced a holiday for Anganwadi schools and colleges in Alur, Arakalagud and Sakleshpura in Karnataka. As per Rishikesh Sonawane, Police Superintendent, Dakshina Kannada, the death toll has risen to 3 and one is under treatment.

In the wake of the red alert, holidays for schools and colleges have been extended in many districts including Uttara Kannada, Udupi, Dakshina Kannada, and Kodagu, Shivamogga, and Hassan (only in some taluks). There is a possibility of heavy rain for 2 days in the Davangere district with a yellow alert issued there as well.