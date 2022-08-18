Red alert sounded after boat loaded with weapons found in Maharashtra's Raigad
Raigad (Maharashtra): A suspicious boat loaded with weapons has been found in the sea at Harihareshwar, a tourist spot in Raigad district of Maharashtra. The discovery of AK47 weapons in this boat has created a stir. A high alert has been issued by the police in Raigad district due to this incident. District administration and police administration have reached the spot.
This is developing news. More details will follow
