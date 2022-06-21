Bilaspur (Chhattisgarh): Chhattisgarh boy Rahul Sahu who was rescued from a borewell after being stuck for over 100 hours last week is undergoing treatment in Apollo Hospital, Bilaspur. All of his test reports have come back as normal, and his liver, kidney and CRP infection is also under control. Although Rahul has some difficulty standing up, he is able to do so and even sit down on his own.

It is estimated that his complete mobility will return soon as physiotherapists are constantly working on it. Since his injection doses have been stopped, the main focus now is on Rahul's physio activity. CM Bhupesh Baghel has tweeted expressing happiness that Rahul will be able to run again now. The CM also posted Rahul's video on Facebook.

Dr Indira Mishra, who is treating Rahul, said, "As Rahul is getting better, he will soon be able to stand on his feet again and start walking. After his mobilization improves, Rahul will be discharged." The administration is also monitoring Rahul's health and Collector Saransh Mitra also visited the Apollo hospital to get information about Rahul's health. He also met Rahul and inquired about his health as he presented the boy with a painting and a book.