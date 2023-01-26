Karnal (Haryana): Recovery of used syringes and empty vials of banned drugs from the toilet of CM City Karnal Karan Stadium — has caused a flutter, as this complex was used by forty athletes to train for the upcoming games Khelo India which will begin on Jan. 31 in Madhya Pradesh.

The incident has caused a huge loss of face to Haryana government sports officials. Ashok Dua, Karnal district sports officer, who appeared to be visibly embarrassed when he was confronted by ETV Bharat, said the department was looking into the issue and it would not recur.

"Only eight to ten used syringes or vials of performance enhancing drugs were recovered from the toilets of the stadium. The recruitment process as well as training for athletic players have been undergoing at the stadium. We will set up an inquiry committee to investigate the matter. From now onwards, officials will be deputed to keen an eye on such activities. No such incidents will be repeated in future," Ashok Dua said.

Effects of drugs

We spoke to the doctors on the effects of such drugs can have on your body and here is what they had to say. Dr Manas Gupta said, "erythropoietin injection is the common injection used by athletes for upping their performance. The kidney in our body produces this hormone."

It helps in increasing the Red Blood Corpuscles (RBC) count. With the rise in RBCs the oxygen saturation level in blood goes up. It then enhances an athlete's performance or stamina. Erythropoietin hormone secretes naturally in the kidney to produce RBCs.

It also helps in increasing the blood volume. But if someone takes it extra through injectables, then kidney will stop producing erythropoietin hormone. It will make that person anaemic. Besides, some sportspersons use amphetamines, a psycho stimulant, to stimulate the brain. The brain gains energy which helps in increasing the performance of the sportsperson, he said.