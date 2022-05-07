Ajmer (Rajasthan): Police on Friday recovered more than 30 bundles of Rs 2,000 notes, kept in polythene bags from the Anasagar lake. The recovery of such a huge amount of notes has set the alarm bell ringing in the Ajmer police department. The Anasagar lake is situated on Pushkar Road, and cops after receiving information rushed to the spot and recovered the banknotes. Most of the notes had turned soggy from remaining in the lake water.

Police earlier had been informed about the fake banknotes floating in the lake, but prima facie it appeared to be genuine, said a police officer, adding, "we will ask banking expert to examine the recovered currency In-charge of Anasagar police outpost, Baldev Choudhary, said, "We received information over the phone that a wad of notes kept in polythene bags have been floating in the lake. Perhaps the currencies might be fake. Police rushed to the spot and retrieved the polythene bags containing currencies from the lake.

At least 30 to 32 bundles of banknotes were recovered from the spot. Some unidentified persons put the currencies in polythene bags and then threw them in the lake. The notes look genuine, but due to remaining in the water, they have become soggy. "We will summon a banking expert to the police station for examining these banknotes. Besides, we are also on the lookout for the person, who threw the polythene bags containing the banknotes in the lake," said the police.

