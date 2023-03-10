Kolkata: Child mortality in West Bengal remains a persistent problem as 123 children have lost their lives in the past two months, with three more succumbing on Wednesday night. Interestingly enough of these 123 deaths, 115 children died only in government hospitals in Kolkata.

Though the state government is trying to downplay the situation, the Opposition alleges that the government is not serious over the issue and demanded a discussion in the assembly. The BC Roy Hospital saw the highest number of fatalities with 50 deaths recorded so far. The Calcutta Medical College has reported approximately 20 child deaths, with 28 at RG Kar Hospital, 10 at Chittaranjan Shishu Sadan, and 7 at the Institute of Child Health. Several private hospitals in the state have also witnessed a spate of child deaths.

The opposition has called for a discussion on adenovirus infections in the Legislative Assembly, but the government has rejected their request. Minister of State for Health Chandrima Bhattacharya criticized the opposition for politicizing the issue and undermining the government's efforts to manage the situation.

Reacting on a question by ETV Bharat, Minister of State for Health Chandrima Bhattacharya said, "The Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had made a statement on this matter in the State Assembly on March 6. None of the opposition was in the House at that time. Now you are trying to adjourn the important meeting with the original proposal."

Parents are understandably terrified, as their children suffer from influenza-like symptoms and adenovirus, which leads to fever, cold, cough, and breathing difficulties. Tragically, some children are dying from pneumonia, even though the adenovirus test reports are negative. Government estimates downplay the situation, but the actual number of deaths is likely much higher.

Doctors, however, are cautiously optimistic, saying that the situation is improving, with fewer children being admitted to hospitals. The incidence of viral diseases is also decreasing as summer approaches, further reducing the burden on healthcare facilities. Nevertheless, the public remains sceptical, with fears that the government is suppressing information about the child mortality crisis.

"Every year this type of virus emerges during the change of weather. This time, the effect has increased due to a special strain of adenovirus. The effect has been more on children under two years of age. At that time, I have asked parents to be careful. We have repeatedly said that if someone starts having difficulty in breathing, don't delay," paediatrician Agnimitra Giri Sarkar told ETV Bharat in this regard.