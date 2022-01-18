Hyderabad: Bharat Biotech on Tuesday tweeted that it is receiving several reports that children in the age group 15 to 18 are being administered COVID-19 vaccine other than Covaxin.

The vaccine manufacturing firm requested the health workers to be vigilant and ensure that only Covaxin is administered to that particular age group. It added thats its vaccine is the only approved COVID-19 jab to be administered to children in the age group between 15 and 18.

Covaxin received approval based on thorough clinical trial evaluation for safety and immunogenicity in the 2-18 years age group. Currently it is the only COVID-19 vaccine in India approved for children, it added.

