New Delhi: The government on Friday said it received no "references" on the Opposition and civil society groups questioning the timing of sale of electoral bonds amid electioneering for the recently-held Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat assembly polls.

Responding to a question by Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam's A Raja in Lok Sabha, Law Minister Kiren Rijiju said the government had approved issuance of the 23rd tranche of electoral bonds from November 9 to November 15 under the Electoral Bond Scheme, 2018 as amended on November 7, 2022. Asked "whether Opposition parties and civil society groups had questioned the timing of approval of electoral bonds", Rijiju, in a written reply, said that "no such references have been received". (PTI)