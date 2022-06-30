Panaji: Rebel MLAs of Shiv Sena who are still camping in Goa, with their leader Eknath Shinde's name announced as next Chief Minister of Maharashtra, were seen dancing in Taj Resort and Convention Centre in Panaji. Shinde on Thursday had left for Mumbai from Goa. However, members from his groups are still in Goa. They chanted slogans and said that they support Eknath Shinde while dancing in the hotel.

Shinde virtually addressed the rebel MLAs from Mumbai and said that he will never forget the trust they showed in him. "With the support of our MLAs (rebels) we could reach this stage. This is an ideological fight. One side there was a power, government and big leaders and on the other side I am a small worker. But these 50 MLAs trusted me, I will not forget them.

I assure you that the 'experience' (of Maha Vikas Aghadi government) of the last two and half years will not be repeated," Shinde said. Rebel MLAs staying in Goa hotel, told media persons they are very happy with the new political development and Eknath Shinde becoming the Chief Minister.