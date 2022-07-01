Uddhav camp requests SC to restrain rebel MLAs from assembly
Published on: 1 hours ago
Mumbai: Shiv Sena Chief Whip Sunil Prabhu on Friday moved the Supreme Court demanding to restrict 15 rebel MLAs backing Chief Minister Eknath Shinde from participating in the House till a final decision is taken on their disqualification. Earlier, a petition was filed before the apex court by the Eknath Shinde camp against the disqualification notices sent by Maharashtra Deputy Speaker.
