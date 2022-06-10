Ballabhgarh: In a real-life portrayal of 'Looteri Dulhan' character in the 2011 titular TV serial also loosely played by actor Sonam Kapoor in the Bollywoood film 'Dolly ki Doli', a woman has duped at least seven men of lakhs through an inter-state gang with police yet to trace her. It is being said that the con woman befriends men on social media and after dating them for some time, she marries them, lives together like a wife for months to win the confidence of the family.

Later, she introduces her gang members as kin to her in-laws. Then with their help, she robs her husband and runs away. The 'Looteri Dulhan' has duped stock brokers, financiers and doctors till date. One of the victims Ajay, who lives in Ballabgarh area of Faridabad in Haryana became friends with Kajal on a dating app. After a few months of interaction, the two met in Delhi.

Kajal said that her family members live in different areas of Delhi and also introduced Ajay to her “friends”. Ajay also met 11 people whom Kajal called her relatives. "I fell in love with her and I proposed to her. She agreed and her so-called family members were also happy. We got married on August 7, 2020." Ajay said, "I was very happy and thankful to God.

She never asked for anything and always spoke about saving money,” Ajay said. Kajal had also opened a boutique for which Ajay gave her Rs 15 lakh. Five days into the inauguration of the 'Sanjana Boutique', Kajal had told Ajay it had fetched them Rs 1 lakh much to Ajay's joy. However, four days before the first wedding anniversary when Ajay returned home in the evening, the whole house was empty and Kajal was missing and her phone switched off!

Besides, the boutique she had opened after taking Rs 15 lakh from Ajay had also been looted. Kajal had told the neighbours that they were shifting to Faridabad and Ajay had been duped of 45 lakh while the police he complained to did not believe him. Two weeks later, Ajay saw Anjali introduced to him by Kajal as her 'best friend' who told him about Kajal's reality.

It is said that Kajal has married six men before Ajay all of whom had been duped by her. Some have settled now and some want to take revenge. The victims are from Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurgaon, Faridabad and Delhi. Anjali said she ended her friendship with the Kajal after getting to know about her intentions. In 2010, at the age of 19, Kajal was married to a man from Delhi.

After two years she fled to Mumbai with cash and belongings. In 2014, she got married for the second time in Mumbai to a man named Ajay Gupta whom she duped of Rs 30 lakhs kept in the cupboard. Gupta never filed a case in the hope she would return someday. Ajay is married today and has three children. Another 33-year-old stockbroker, who has also been duped by the con woman of Rs 40 lakh fraud, said he realised that the woman works for a gang, which consists of 11 people.

“Later, they threatened that they would make my objectionable pictures and videos viral, so I kept quiet,” he said. The victim is now living in Gurgaon with his wife and children. It is said the 'Kajal' has been living under different identities as nine Aadhaar cards, six PAN cards and 12 voter ID cards were found in her possession by the victims. According to the police, Looteri Dulhan will soon be arrested, along with her gang. The last time she was seen was on May 30 in Rudrapur of Uttarakhand. Delhi Adarsh Nagar SHO Sandeep Kumar said that Ajay's complaint has been registered and an investigation is on into the matter.