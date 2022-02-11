Kolkata (West Bengal): Launching a scathing attack at the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at the Centre, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday alleged that "real Hinduism is being forgotten and efforts are being made to change the history".

Speaking to the media here, Mamata Banerjee said "BJP is destroying everything. They are changing history. Women, Dalits and Adivasis are being tortured. Real Hinduism is being forgotten. When elections come, he becomes 'sadhu' (saint) and presents himself as 'sant'. The first Amar Jawan Jyoti was removed in Delhi and they installed a hologram of Netaji. Now the hologram is also missing. They remember the name of the icons only when there are elections."

Referring to farmers' protests, the chief minister said, "Farmers were protesting for long but they did not get the MSP (Minimum Support Price)." She further attacked the government over the National Register of Citizen (NRC) and disinvestment." If the country is sold out, how will people survive. They snatch the rights of the people by introducing NRC but we protect the rights of the people," she said.

Earlier, the chief minister, without naming anyone, also launched scathing attacks against the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, and the Uttar Pradesh chief minister, Yogi Adityanath. "Some people appear on the television posing as saints before the polls. They just vanish after the polls. There are deliberate attempts to change the history of the country. The minorities and backward people are being attacked every day. Even there is a deliberate attempt to misinterpret Hindu ideology," the chief minister said.

She also took a veiled dig at the Congress. "Some migratory birds pop up before the polls," she said without naming Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi.

Also Read: Mamata woos refugee voters with free land deed promise