Varanasi: Reacting to the Varanasi court orders on the Gyanvapi mosque case, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday said that this matter is going on the same path as that of the Babri Masjid issue and would potentially lead to a 'destabilizing effect'. "We're going on the same path as that of the Babri Masjid issue. When judgment on Babri Masjid was given, I warned everyone that this will create problems in the country as this judgment was given on the basis of faith. A destabilizing effect will start after this," Owaisi said while speaking to a group of reporters in Hyderabad on Friday.

"There should be an appeal in High Court against this order. I hope Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee will appeal against this order. I believe that after this order, the purpose of the Places of Worship Act 1991 will fail," he added.

District Judge A K Vishvesh, heading the Varanasi District Court bench, on Monday said it would continue to hear the petition filed by five women seeking the right to worship Maa Shringar Gauri on the outer wall of the mosque complex located next to the Kashi Vishwanath temple. The court consequently quashed the Anjuman Islamia Masjid committee's plea challenging the maintainability of the suit filed by the five Hindu women seeking worshipping rights.

The Muslim petitioners, as well as AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi, have taken a flay at the court's decision, suggesting that the petitioners take the matter to the High Court, and apex court if the situation demands. "The Intezamia Committee should appeal against it, file a plea in High Court," Owisi said hours after the orders were passed.

Saying that it is a big victory for every Hindu and they should celebrate it in a big way. “Bharat is happy today. My Hindu brothers and sisters should light diyas to celebrate," Manju Vyas, the petitioner from the Hindu side, said as she celebrated the Varanasi court’s verdict.