New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi slammed the ruling BJP for "abusing" the state machinery to crush dissent referring to the arrest of Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani, an Independent and Dalit leader, by the Assam Police arresting in the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday.

The party termed the arrest as unconstitutional. It also questioned the intention when the tweet by the legislator was an appeal the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for communal harmony and peace. “Modiji, you can try to crush dissent by abusing the state machinery but you can never imprison the truth,” former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi tweeted.

Congress general secretary in charge of organization KC Venugopal termed the arrest of Mevani as the latest proof of authoritarianism under BJP. “The unlawful and unconstitutional arrest of Jignesh Mevani at midnight by Assam police is the latest proof of authoritarianism under BJP. Such an arrest of a people’s representative not only betrays their fear of criticism but also attacks the foundations of our democracy,” Venugopal tweeted.

Mevani was arrested by the Assam Police late Wednesday night, reportedly on a complaint by a BJP leader Arup Kumar Dey from Kokrajhar over now-removed tweets on PM Modi. Mevani was arrested from the Circuit House in Palanpur at around 11.30 pm on Wednesday and taken to Ahmedabad, from where he was flown to Assam Thursday morning.

The Congress deployed chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala to question the arrest and target the BJP. “The self-anointed Shehenshah of the country is deeply prejudiced and running helter-skelter. The arrest of our colleague Jignesh Mewani for a single tweet asking the PM to appeal for communal peace and harmony shows prejudice among people in power. Has asking for communal amity become a crime? Do they think they can browbeat us and trample upon the Constitution,” said Surjewala.

“The entire Congress stands behind Jignesh. Our voices will not be cowed down,” said Surjewala. “Our leader Rahul Gandhi has asked us not to fear. They can come and arrest me and even Rahul ji,” he said.

Gujarat Congress chief Jagdish Thakor said he had met Mevani at the airport and assured him that the party would fight for his rights. The Congress leader also criticized the recent Punjab police notices to its leaders Alka Lamba and poet Kumar Vishwas. “This is unfortunate for the freedom of expression and Constitution in the country. Is asking questions a crime? How is the Delhi police linked to the Punjab police,” said Surjewala.

He said the Punjab Congress had taken note of the notice to Lamba and Vishwas and would protest against such misuse of authority. “We will court arrest if needed,” said Surjewala.