New Delhi: The Reserve Bank of India’s decision to maintain the key short term interbank lending rates, known as repo and reverse repo rates, at a historic low has surprised many experts and economists, who said it shows that the Central bank is in not a hurry to wind up the liquidity and the decision is aimed at boosting the demand at a sustainable level to support a fragile economic recovery.

Prasenjit K Basu, Chief Economist of ICICI Securities says given the global headwinds and the prospect of a gradual moderation of India’s CPI inflation, it is eminently sensible to persist with the accommodative stance.

“A key reason to keep the policy interest rate at historic lows longer is to spur a more durable rebound in private consumption. India did not massively boost monetary growth during the worst phase of the pandemic (as the US Fed, ECB and BoE did), so there is less need for the RBI to roll back monetary accommodation this year,” Basu said in a statement sent to ETV Bharat.

Talking about the strong growth witnessed in the farming sector that will help in moderation of food inflation, Basu says India’s CPI inflation will moderate as strong Rabi crop will boost food supply in April-June and other supply disruptions from the third wave recede, these will allow policy rates to remain low for longer than in the developed world. “That will provide a boost to equity valuations, and help spur a broad-based recovery in consumption and investment,” Basu noted.

Credit growth lagging at pre-pandemic level

YS Chakravarti, MD and CEO of Shriram City Union Finance Ltd says the Reserve Bank’s monetary policy committee’s unanimous vote to keep key policy rates unchanged is encouraging for credit growth which has been lagging at FY19 levels. “The accommodative stance by the RBI will support economic activity, which is slowly getting back to normal,” he said in a statement sent to ETV Bharat.

Talking about Rs 7.5 lakh crore capital expenditure plan announced by the finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Union budget early this month, Chakravarti said the Capex cycle was about to unfold and all-time low-interest rates will support it. “We expect the momentum to continue into 2022, as long as COVID doesn’t play spoilsport,” Chakravarti noted.

RBI's lower GDP growth forecast highlights risks

Mahesh Desai of Engineering Export Promotion Council of India says a low-interest rate regime would support economic recovery which has been facing headwinds from new pandemic waves and resultant supply disruptions. “The proposal to increase the National Automated Clearing House (NACH) mandate limit to Rs 3 crore for TReDS related settlements would help the MSME sector which has been perennially facing liquidity issues,” Desai told ETV Bharat.

Talking about the downside risks to the Indian economy that weighed the RBI’s decision to maintain low interest rates despite inflation risk, Desai says the Central Bank has projected 7.8% GDP growth for the next fiscal which is lower than Economic Survey and IMF estimates for the year. “This means downside risks pose challenges to growth,” he explained. Desai also asked the RBI to notify the interest equalisation scheme at an early date to boost exports.