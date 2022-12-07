Jammu: Rashtriya Bajrang Dal (RBD) functionaries led by its UT president Rakesh Bajrangi protested against an alleged remark made by Jammu & Kashmir National Conference president Dr Farooq Abdullah against the army. The RBD activists burnt an effigy of the NC president on Tuesday at a bus stand in Jammu.

RBD president expressed his displeasure on the remarks made by Abdulla on the army and demanded the veteran politician's unconditional apology. Hitting out at the NC president, the right-wing group sought government intervention and said that the government should take action against Dr Abdullah for his obnoxious comment on the armed forces.

Jammu: RBD protests NC chief Farooq Abdullah's alleged comment on army

Also read: Boycotting 2018 panchayat polls 'a huge mistake', says Farooq Abdullah

Amid chants of "Farooq Abdullah Haye Haye, NC Haye Haye", dozens of RBD activists gathered to stage a protest and set ablaze an effigy of Abdullah. This has come after Abdullah's recent statement about the 1996 elections alleging that the army used its power arbitrarily and did not allow people to come out of their houses to vote.

Abdullah also warned the government and the security forces not to interfere in any election process. Reacting to it, RBD UT president Bajrangi said that despite having the highest number of National Security Guard (NSG) commandos for his security, he made a derogatory comment about the forces, which was unfortunate and calls for an apology.