Joshimath (Uttarakhand): Demolition of buildings damaged due to land subsidence at Joshimath hill station in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district kickstarted today. Teams drawn from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) are carrying out the demolition drive. Two hotel buildings, the worst hit in land subsidence, are being razed on priority, officials said.

Giving information about the drive, Inspector General, SDRF, Riddhim Agrawal said, "Eight teams of SDRF have been deployed at Joshimath town. These teams are working in close co-ordination with other units of the agency. The SDRF teams were also carrying out an on the spot inspection of the damaged buildings. Besides, the disaster response force has been trying to boost the morale of the affected families."

The tearing down of damaged buildings commenced as per the directive of the Uttarakhand chief secretary SS Sandhu. Scientists from the Central Building Research Institute (CBRI) have been conducting inspection of the damaged structures. The scientists from the CBRI inspected the Malari Inn and Mount View hotels which will be demolished on Tuesday.

State disaster management secretary Dr Ranjit Sinha said, "These two hotels in Joshimath town have suffered the maximum damage due to land subsidence. So, they are being taken down on a priority basis. Sixty labourers have been deployed to carry out the demolition drive. Besides, two JCBs, two trucks and one huge crane have also been pressed into service. Scientists from CBRI, Roorkee, are overseeing the razing of hotel buildings along with SDRF personnel. Hotel Malari will be torn down first."

SDRF commandant Manikant Mishra has been camping at the ground zero to monitor the situation. The SDRF teams have been asked to maintain day and night vigil on dilapidated structures.