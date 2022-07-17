Rayagada: At least 7 people died and 71 others were hospitalised suspectedly due to diarrhoea after drinking contaminated water in Rayagada district, officials said. The state government has sought a report from health authorities, while the incident led to protests in the assembly with the opposition Congress demanding a statement from Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

The deaths were reported from different villages in Kashipur block over the last three days, officials said. A team of 11 doctors visited the affected villages and collected water and blood samples and sent those for examination, they said. The water-borne disease was first reported in Maliguda village, and later in Dudukabahal, Tikiri, Gobrighati, Routghati and Jalakhura villages, officials said.

Many others in Dangasil, Renga, Hadiguda, Maikanch, Sankarada and Kuchipadar villages are also down with diarrhoea and are undergoing treatment at home, they said. Of the 71 people who have been hospitalised after drinking water from open sources, 46 are under treatment in Tikiri Public Health Centre (PHC), 14 in Kashipur Community Health Centre and 11 girls of an ashram school in Thatibar PHC.

One patient was shifted to SLN Medical College in Koraput after his condition deteriorated. Rayagada District Collector Swadha Dev Singh along with CDMO Dr Lalmohan Routray visited the medical centres. "Though we are yet to confirm the deaths were due to diarrhoea, we have started treatment for water-borne diseases as cases of diarrhoea have been reported," she said on Saturday. Singh said the contaminated sources of water are being disinfected to prevent further spread of the disease.

The CDMO said that water in an open well in Maliguda, where the disease was first reported, was found to be contaminated and authorities concerned have been asked to arrange for alternate sources of water for the villagers. Water sources in other villages will also be identified and treated, the official said. Kashipur block has a history of water-borne diseases. Nearly 100 people died due to diarrhoea in 2008, while Cholera had claimed around 100 lives in 2010. The issue was raised during the Zero Hour in the Assembly on Saturday, with Congress legislative party leader Narasingha Mishra demanding a statement from Patnaik.

He alleged that the deceased could also have contracted diarrhoea after eating wild fruits due to lack of food grains. "People contracted the water-borne disease after eating mango kernel and other items not suitable for human consumption. They have to eat such inedible things due to lack of foodgrain," Mishra said, alleging that the BJD government failed to provide PDS rice to poor people.

Congress whip Taraprasad Bahinipati claimed that many families are denied foodgrains under PDS as they have lost their ration cards. BJP deputy leader in assembly BC Sethi said, "The Kashipur deaths show the 'achievement' of the 22-year-old BJD government in the state. People have to eat mango kernel after not getting foodgrain."

The speaker asked the parliamentary affairs minister to issue a statement in the House on the incident on Monday. With the issue rocking the assembly, Health Minister NK Das sought a report from authorities concerned within 72 hours or three days. He asked the CDMO to immediately send a team of doctors to Kashipur to take care of the affected people.