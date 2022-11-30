New Delhi: NDTV’s popular anchor and senior journalist Ravish Kumar on Wednesday resigned as senior executive editor of the channel with immediate effect, a day after the channel’s founders and promoters Prannoy Roy and Radhika Roy resigned as directors on the board of RRPR Holding Private Limited (RRPRH).

"Few journalists have impacted people as much as Ravish. This reflects in the immense feedback about him; in the crowds he draws everywhere; in the prestigious awards and recognition he has received, within India and internationally; and in his daily reports, which champion the rights and needs of those who are underserved," NDTV president Suparna Singh said in an email to employees.

“Ravish has been an integral part of NDTV for decades; his contribution has been immense, and we know he will be hugely successful as he embarks on a new beginning.” Repeated attempts from ETV Bharat to reach Ravish for a comment remain unanswered.