Bhopal: Authorities at the Van Vihar National Park, located on the banks of Bhopal’s Upper Lake, started an investigation after Bollywood actor Raveena Tandon shared a video and claimed that some miscreants were throwing stones at a tiger enclosure. “Van Vihar, Bhopal. Madhya Pradesh. Tourists (ruffians) pelt stones at the tiger in closures and have a good laugh when told not to do so. Screaming, laughing, shaking the cage- throwing rocks. No security for the tiger. The humiliation they are subjected to,” Tandon tweeted on Monday.

Following the controversy park’s director Padma Priya Balakrishnan said, "The video shared by Raveena Tandon did not show anyone actually throwing stones, if I get that video, I will be having enough evidence and action will be taken against them under Wildlife Protection Act. However, two men were seen in the video misbehaving, shouting and ringing the bell (of a bicycle). We have put up their pictures at the park’s gates and banned their entry for a year,” she added.

“Besides, we are also seeking an explanation from our staff for their carelessness in not keeping a tab on visitors,” she said, adding that CCTV cameras are being installed across the park to prevent such incidents. Earlier in a tweet, the park management said, “Van Vihar National Park follows Zero Tolerance policy against any action, which can lead to physical harm to animals. We urge the public to refrain from indulging in any such activities, which are punishable under Wildlife Protection Act.” Raveena Tandon, currently in the state for the shooting of a film, had visited Van Vihar, where she spotted some tourists pelting stones at the tiger. After which she shared the video on Twitter and demanded action.