Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh): Ratneshwar Mahadev temple situated on the banks of the Ganga river at Manikarnika Ghat in Kashi is more than 450 years old. This temple's architectural design is unique. Devotees in hordes visit the place to have a glimpse of this magnificent temple. But the sanctum sanctorum of the temple is inaccessible to devotees because it remains submerged in Ganga river water for at least 10 months. The river water recedes slightly just for the two remaining months that is in May and June.

Even for two months that is during the scorching summer heat of May and June, the river water recedes to some extent from the sanctum-sanctorum, but still, then the Shivling and the sanctum remain under the river water.

The temple is mentioned in the Puranas. The legend has it that when Queen Ahilyabai Holkar was staying in Kashi for the construction of the Ratneshwar Mahadev temple. At that time, one of her maids Ratnabai without taking the consent of the Queen took credit for the construction of the temple and gave her own name. This angered Queen Ahilyabai Holkar and she cursed the temple that the structure will submerge in water all-round the year. Besides, the Queen also cursed that the temple will remain tilted at least nine degrees. The Pisa tower of Italy is tilted up to 4 degrees. The Ratneshwar Mahadev temple is leaning five degrees more compared to the Pisa tower in Italy.