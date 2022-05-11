Kolkata (West Bengal): Protesting the Bangla Academy's decision to award West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for her "relentless literary pursuit", researcher scholar and writer Ratna Rashid Banerjee has returned the 'Annadashankar Roy Memorial Award' she got from the same Bangla Academy in 2019. Another big development of the day was Anadi Ranjan Biswas' resignation as a member of the Advisory Board of the academy.

"Sir, I, Ratna Rashid Banerjee, was awarded the Annada Shankar Roy Memorial on 26 July 2019 by the West Bengal Bangla Academy. I then accepted that honour with a grateful heart. I was informed through the media yesterday that the West Bengal Bangla Academy has announced a new award and presented that award to the present Chief Minister of West Bengal Mamata Banerjee in recognition of her relentless pursuit of Bengali literature. There can be no greater travesty of truth than this. By giving this award to the Chief Minister, the West Bengal Bangla Academy has not only set a disgusting precedent but has also insulted all the people engaged in the truly relentless practice of Bengali literature. In this situation, the honour given to me in 2019 seems like a crown of thorns to me. With this letter, I am returning the Annada Shankar Memorial Award given to me on July 26, 2019. I will send the memorandum with that honour to the address of West Bengal Bangla Academy without delay," Ratna Rashid Bandyopadhyay said via a statement on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Anadi Ranjan Bandyopadhyay also resigned to this effect. According to his argument, the reason why the Chief Minister of the state is awarded on the Poila Boishakh cannot be accepted..." It is to be mentioned that social media is already abuzz with Mamata Banerjee receiving the award. On Tuesday morning, popular actress Srilekha Mitra recited Mamata Banerjee's poems 'Epang Opang Jhapang' and 'Hamba' mocking the chief minister. Opposition leader Suvendu Adhikari also tweeted mocking the West Bengal chief minister. However, several people have saluted Ratna Rashid Banerjee on social media for the bold decision of returning the award.

