Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): The installation of a CCTV camera in boys' bathrooms at the St Joseph's Convent School in the Namli town here has created an uproar. The matter came to light when some students reached out to the Child Helpline (1098), seeking intervention in the matter. The complaint followed an inquiry and the matter was found true. The CCTV cameras installed in the washrooms were also removed.

The Ratlam Child Line officials also conducted an on-the-spot inquiry at the St Joseph's Convent School. The school management was served a show cause notice, in which a reply was sought from them. During the investigation, the school management told the Child Line probing team that children used to write someone's mobile numbers and other things on the walls of the washroom, and CCTV cameras were installed to monitor such activities.

Prem, the coordinator of the Child Line, said, "Some children of St Joseph School had filed a complaint that their toilets have been installed with a CCTV camera. Based on the complaint, an inquiry team visited the spot along with local police. We found CCTV cameras installed in two boys' lavatories. Such an act is a violation of their privacy. Both the cameras were immediately removed, a seizure report was procured and an investigation was launched into the matter."