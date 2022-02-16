Mumbai: Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday conferred the "Assam Baibhav", the State's highest civilian award, to eminent industrialist and Tata Trust Chairman Ratan Naval Tata at a function held in Taj Wellington Mews, in Colaba, Mumbai. The award was given to Tata for his contribution both as a philanthropist and an industrialist in furthering cancer care in Assam.

The "Assam Baibhav Award" carries a citation, a medal and a cash reward amounting to Rs 5 lakh. Due to personal reasons, Ratan Tata couldn't attend the official award-ceremony held in Srimanta Sankaradev Kalakshetra, Guwahati on January 24 where Governor Jagdish Mukhi conferred the State's three highest civilian awards to 18 other distinguished personalities in different fields.

