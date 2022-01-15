Lucknow: Samajwadi Party-Rashtriya Lok Dal alliance released a second list of their candidates for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections on Saturday. In the list, RLD has listed their seven candidates.

Rashtriya Lok Dal candidate Ashraf Ali will be contesting from Thana Bhawan assembly seat, Rajpal Balian from Budhana assembly seat, Chandan Chauhan from Meerapur assembly seat, Surendra Kumar Munni from Muradnagar seat, Kiran Pal Singh from Shikarpur seat, Pramod Gaur from Barauli seat and Veerpal Singh Diwakar from Iglas assembly seat.

Earlier on Thursday, Samajwadi Party-Rashtriya Lok Dal alliance announced its first set of 29 candidates. Out of the 29, the RLD will contest in 19 seats and the SP in 10. Now the Rashtriya Lok Dal gets fully active in the election fray by releasing the second list of seven candidates as now they have a total of 27 candidates, while SP has declared its nine candidates so far.

The seats for which the alliance announced candidates are in Shamli, Muzaffarnagar, Meerut, Ghaziabad, Aligarh, Agra, Bijnor, Baghpat, Hapur, Gautam Budh Nagar, Bulandshahr and Mathura districts.

