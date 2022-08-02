Ambedkar Nagar (UP): A case has been registered against Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury in Ambedkar Nagar, Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday for making a controversial statement about the President during the Lok Sabha proceedings on July 28.

Chandrika Prasad, a BJP worker and a resident of the Jalalpur police station area of ​​the district, has said in an application to the Jalalpur police that Chowdhury used unparliamentary language while referring to the President in the Lok Sabha, and the same has hurt and humiliated the SC and ST society.

On the complaint of the BJP worker, a case has been registered against Congress MP under 153B and SC-ST Act. It is pertinent to mention that Chowdhury has already apologized regarding this matter and said that he didn't know Hindi, therefore, he should be excused. Additional Superintendent of Police Sanjay Rai said that an indictment has been registered against Congress MP Chowdhury for making indecent remarks on the President, which will be discussed and legal action will be taken.

The National Commission for Women (NCW) on July 28 issued a notice to Chowdhury seeking his written response over his 'Rashtrapatni' remark on President Droupadi Murmu. The NCW has also written to Sonia Gandhi urging her to intervene and take action against Chowdhury for his remark.