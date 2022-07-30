Latehar (Jharkhand): Tribals of Manika block of Latehar district in Jharkhand have expressed their anger over 'Rashtrapatni' remark for President Droupadi Murmu. They said Congress leaders are not allowed in the Latehar district until Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury is expelled from the party. Besides this, they have written "insult of tribal icon president Murmu will not be tolerated here and Congress party is not allowed in the district" in Hindi on the walls of several houses in the village.

Jharkhand tribals ban Congress leaders' entry in Manika

This comes after Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury stoked a controversy after he referred to President Murmu as 'Rashtrapatni', during the ongoing parliament session a few days ago. Villagers said this is the first time in the country, a tribal woman has held the highest position but the Congress leader has tried to humiliate the President, and it is an insult to the people of the country, democracy, and tribal society, along with the highest office of the country.

People of more than six villages of the district have written that Congress party is not allowed in the district and demanded an FIR against the Congress leader. Villagers Vijay Singh and Pratap Singh said: "Unless strict action is taken against Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury by registering an FIR and he is not expelled from the Congress party, no Congressman should be allowed to enter his village".

On Friday, Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury tendered an apology to President Droupadi Murmu over his controversial remark."I am writing to express my regret for having mistakenly used an incorrect word to describe the position you hold. I assure you that it was a slip of tongue. I apologise and request you to accept the same," reads a letter written by Chowdhury.