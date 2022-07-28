New Delhi: The National Commission for Women (NCW) on Thursday issued a notice to Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Thursday seeking his written response over his 'rashtrapatni' remark on President Droupadi Murmu. The NCW has also written to Sonia Gandhi urging her to intervene and take action against Chowdhury for his remark.

Describing Chowdhury's remark as "sexist", the NCW in a release stated that it has taken cognizance of the matter. "Observing that the remarks made are extremely derogatory, sexist, and condemnable, the Commission has taken cognizance of the matter. NCW has sent a notice to Adhir Chowdhury to appear before the Commission in person and to tender a written explanation for his remarks," stated the release. It further stated that the hearing has been scheduled for August 3 at 11:30 am.

Earlier in the day, NCW Chairperson Rekha Sharma shared a statement on Twitter saying that the NCW and all the State Commission for Women condemned Chowdhury's remarks on the President. "His words are deeply insulting, sexist, and constitute an attempt to humiliate the Hon'ble President. We call upon right-thinking persons to condemn his words in the strongest possible language," read the statement.

"National Commission for Women and all the State Commissions for women who were present in the quarterly meeting at Visakhapatnam condemned the derogatory and sexist remark made by @adhirrcinc against President of India. @ncwIndia is sending him a summons," the NCW chairperson tweeted.