Mumbai : Senior Indian Police Service officer Rashmi Shukla and two other IPS officers of the Maharashtra cadre have been promoted to the rank of Director General of Police (DGP) by the Union government's Cabinet Appointments Committee, an official said.

Apart from 1998 batch IPS officer Shukla, the other two who have been promoted are Sadanand Date and Atulchandra Kulkarni, both of the 1990 batch, the official said on Sunday. Shukla and Kulkarni are on central deputation as additional director generals in the Central Reserve Police Force and the National Investigation Agency, respectively. Date is chief of the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS).

Shukla was accused of tapping phones of some political leaders while she was chief of the State Intelligence Department (SID) in Maharashtra. Kulkarni has served as Mumbai's joint commissioner (crime). He has also headed the elite Maharashtra ATS and had a stint in the Intelligence Bureau (IB).

Date was the first commissioner of the newly-formed Mira Bhayander-Vasai Virar police commissionerate, which covers large areas of Thane and Palghar districts. "Though these officers have been empanelled by the Union government, separate orders on their promotion have not been issued by the Maharashtra government as yet," the official said on Sunday. PTI