Haveri (Karnataka): Burglars have taken away rare Spatika (crystal) Shivling, which is also known as the biggest Spatika Shivling in south India, from the Lingadahalli village in Karnataka's Haveri district on Monday.

The miscreants broke open the door of Lingadahalli Rambhapuri Hiremath and robbed the Spatika Shivling. The Shivling's length and circumfrence was 13 inches each. The incident that occurred on Monday night came to light on Tuesday. The burglars had struck when the seer of the mutt Veerabhadra Shivacharya Swami had gone out.

The police rushed to the spot and are investigating the case. Halageri police have registered a complaint in this regard. The mutt is a known pilgrimage centre in the state. A total of 1,001 Shivlings are installed in the premises of the mutt. It also houses replicas of 12 Jyotirlingas found across the country. The images of 18 Shakti Devatas are installed on the pillars of this mutt.

Veerabhadra Shivacharya Swami is a government worker and gives away all his salary for the mutt. He manages his work in Haveri Electric Supply Company (HESCOM) and the affairs of the mutt as well.