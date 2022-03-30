Srinagar: A rare sculpture depicting the Hindu deity Vishnu made of green stone dating back to the 9th century CE was recovered from river Jehlum in the Kakapora area of south Kashmir's Pulwama district on Wednesday. "The sculpture was found by some labourers while they were mining sand from river Jhelum in Lelhara Kakapora area of Pulwama district," an official said.

"Soon after finding the sculpture, the labourers contacted the police who took possession of the rare artefact," the official added. The sculpture was later handed over to the Department of Archives, Archaeology and Museums of Jammu and Kashmir for further proceedings. Meanwhile, Deputy Director, J&K Department of Archives, Archaeology and Museums, Mushtaq Ahmed confirmed the recovery of the ancient sculpture.

"It is a three-headed Vishnu. A unique sculpture of the 9th century. It is a black-green stone sculpture which is very rare. Few parts of the sculpture are missing,” he said.