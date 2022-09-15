Thane: Five rapid action teams have been formed in Maharashtra's Thane district to tackle the spread of lumpy skin disease among cattle, an official said on Thursday.

The teams will operate in Shahapur, Bhiwandi and Ambernath talukas, where 26 heads of cattle have been detected with the ailment, he said.

Maharashtra has already been declared a "controlled area" to stop the spread of LSD, and a notification has banned fairs, markets and exhibitions connected to livestock. Vaccination of cattle is being done within a 5-kilometre radius of an affected area, the official added.

"Of the 7,076 heads of cattle, a total of 7,009 have been vaccinated," he said. (PTI)