New Delhi/Dumka: After Dumka police arrested a mason in connection with the murder of a pregnant minor tribal girl on Saturday, the BJP has upped its ante against the ruling Hemant Soren's government. The murder came to light after passersby saw a girl's body in an open field and alerted the police.

The body was moved to the Dumka government hospital for a postmortem. The preliminary postmortem report established that the minor girl was pregnant and that she was murdered before she was hanged on a tree, which led the police to probe the murder angle.

Police sources said perusing the call records of the deceased 14-year-old-girl zeroed in on Aman Ansari who works as a mason in the town. "During sustained interrogation, Aman confessed to have committed the murder," the source added.

"He was confident that he would pass it off as a suicide if she hanged her on a tree. However, the postmortem report gave away the crime," the source said, and added, "the deceased girl had worked as labourer and had got to know Aman when she used to visit her aunt's place in the same town."

DIG Dumka range Sudarshan Prasad Mandal said the suspect is a youth and he has been arrested. The girl is a minor and she was pregnant. Therefore, the section of rape (section 376 of IPC), murder (section 302 of IPC) and provisions of Protection Of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act have been invoked. Still we do not know why he had committed the murder, the DIG said.

BJP blames the ruling Soren government

"After Ankita Singh, now Arman Ansari rapes a minor Tribal girl, murders and hangs her from a tree in Dumka. Dalits and Tribals in Jharkhand are not safe under Hemant Soren. He has allowed radical elements to take over while he is busy allotting mining lease to himself and family," BJP IT cell-in-charge leader Amit Malviya wrote in twitter.

Last week, Dumka was on the edge following the death of Ankita Singh. The district administration had imposed section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) to ensure peace in the otherwise sleepy town. The horrific murder of the 16-year-old girl who was set ablaze while she was asleep had rocked the country.